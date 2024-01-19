Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ATMU, CZR, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (Symbol: ATMU), where a total volume of 1,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 177,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.9% of ATMU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 269,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of ATMU. Below is a chart showing ATMU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 18,054 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,400 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
