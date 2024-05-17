Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APO, ABNB, NNOX

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 22,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 3,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
