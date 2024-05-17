News & Insights

Markets
APO

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APO, ABNB, NNOX

May 17, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO), where a total of 10,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.3% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 22,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $146 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $146 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Nano-X Imaging Ltd (Symbol: NNOX) options are showing a volume of 3,929 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 392,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of NNOX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 1,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,100 underlying shares of NNOX. Below is a chart showing NNOX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APO options, ABNB options, or NNOX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 WLKP shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding INPH
 ARLO shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APO
ABNB
NNOX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.