Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, CRM, DD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 8,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 29,537 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 20,180 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANF options, CRM options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: ZURA Videos
Institutional Holders of BUI
PAYO YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.