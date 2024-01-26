Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANF, CRM, DD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF), where a total of 8,221 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 822,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.1% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 29,537 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 56% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring January 26, 2024, with 3,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,600 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 20,180 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 2,570 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,000 underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANF options, CRM options, or DD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

