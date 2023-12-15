Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ANET, NCNO, PEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 10,728 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.3% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO) saw options trading volume of 3,625 contracts, representing approximately 362,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN) saw options trading volume of 2,209 contracts, representing approximately 220,900 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 631 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,100 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, NCNO options, or PEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.