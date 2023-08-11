Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMRK, BA, PYPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK), where a total volume of 1,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.2% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 143,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 54,274 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 87% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 11, 2023, with 4,625 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 462,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) options are showing a volume of 146,050 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 6,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 656,600 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
