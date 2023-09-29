Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMPS, AVGO, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Altus Power Inc (Symbol: AMPS), where a total volume of 13,701 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.3% of AMPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 9,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 906,500 underlying shares of AMPS. Below is a chart showing AMPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 26,613 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 102.6% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $830 strike put option expiring September 29, 2023, with 1,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,000 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $830 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 17,001 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 97.4% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring October 13, 2023, with 7,578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,800 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMPS options, AVGO options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
