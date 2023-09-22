Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, MORF, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 482,417 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 48.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 85.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $96 strike put option expiring September 22, 2023, with 49,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $96 strike highlighted in orange:
Morphic Holding Inc (Symbol: MORF) saw options trading volume of 3,168 contracts, representing approximately 316,800 underlying shares or approximately 84.2% of MORF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 376,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 20, 2023, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of MORF. Below is a chart showing MORF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 33,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 22, 2023, with 3,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 309,800 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
