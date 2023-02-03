Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AMD, APLS, UPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total of 471,296 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 47.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 61.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring February 03, 2023, with 31,312 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS) saw options trading volume of 9,521 contracts, representing approximately 952,100 underlying shares or approximately 75.6% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 5,603 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 560,300 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 21,628 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 10, 2023, with 5,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 517,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
