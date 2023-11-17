News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGM, V, CRDO

November 17, 2023 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 7,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 29,273 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 6,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALGM options, V options, or CRDO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
