Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ALGM, V, CRDO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Allegro MicroSystems Inc (Symbol: ALGM), where a total of 7,208 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 720,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of ALGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 6,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 635,000 underlying shares of ALGM. Below is a chart showing ALGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 29,273 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: CRDO) options are showing a volume of 6,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 623,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of CRDO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 3,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,400 underlying shares of CRDO. Below is a chart showing CRDO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

