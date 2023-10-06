Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AEHR, TSLA, DPZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR), where a total volume of 16,832 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 250.8% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 671,145 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 251,200 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 2.4 million contracts, representing approximately 237.6 million underlying shares or approximately 196.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 121.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 06, 2023, with 192,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 8,835 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 883,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 172.7% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 511,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring October 06, 2023, with 834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
