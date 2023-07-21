Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACI, UPS, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 40,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 38,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 646,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 46,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ACI options, UPS options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Also see: Biotechnology Dividend Stocks
Funds Holding WIL
Las Vegas Sands RSI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.