Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACI, UPS, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total of 40,212 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring August 18, 2023, with 20,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 38,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.7% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 21, 2023, with 8,215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,500 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 646,820 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 64.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring July 21, 2023, with 46,451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ACI options, UPS options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

