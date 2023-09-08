Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ACI, PARA, NRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), where a total volume of 16,563 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of ACI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 10,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ACI. Below is a chart showing ACI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) options are showing a volume of 52,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 9,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 938,700 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 11,188 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37 strike call option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,500 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37 strike highlighted in orange:
