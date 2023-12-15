Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, SIG, SIX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 42,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,600 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 6,312 contracts, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) options are showing a volume of 9,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABR options, SIG options, or SIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
