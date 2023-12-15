News & Insights

Markets
ABR

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABR, SIG, SIX

December 15, 2023 — 03:25 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR), where a total volume of 42,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 75.9% of ABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 7,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,600 underlying shares of ABR. Below is a chart showing ABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) saw options trading volume of 6,312 contracts, representing approximately 631,200 underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 844,670 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

And Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) options are showing a volume of 9,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 937,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.4% of SIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 605,300 underlying shares of SIX. Below is a chart showing SIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2023+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ABR options, SIG options, or SIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SIVR Average Annual Return
 Funds Holding PFEB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LITE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABR
SIG
SIX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.