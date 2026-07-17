Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XYZ, AA, HHH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 37,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 4,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 42,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 2,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, AA options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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