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Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: XYZ, AA, HHH

July 17, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: XYZ), where a total of 37,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.3% of XYZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,067 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,700 underlying shares of XYZ. Below is a chart showing XYZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 42,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.3% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 12,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Howard Hughes Holdings Inc (Symbol: HHH) options are showing a volume of 2,467 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 246,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61% of HHH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 404,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,000 underlying shares of HHH. Below is a chart showing HHH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for XYZ options, AA options, or HHH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further XYZ Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AA

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