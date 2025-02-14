News & Insights

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UDMY, SOUN, GOOGL

February 14, 2025 — 05:25 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Udemy Inc (Symbol: UDMY), where a total volume of 8,286 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 828,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.5% of UDMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 785,140 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 6,061 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,100 underlying shares of UDMY. Below is a chart showing UDMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 458,428 contracts, representing approximately 45.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 30,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 290,454 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 28,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

