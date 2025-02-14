Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: UDMY, SOUN, GOOGL

SoundHound AI Inc (Symbol: SOUN) saw options trading volume of 458,428 contracts, representing approximately 45.8 million underlying shares or approximately 96.8% of SOUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 30,349 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of SOUN. Below is a chart showing SOUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 290,454 contracts, representing approximately 29.0 million underlying shares or approximately 96.6% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 30.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 28,594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
