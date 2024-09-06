Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RDNT, LSXMK, APO

Liberty Media Corp (Symbol: LSXMK) options are showing a volume of 9,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 957,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of LSXMK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 321,700 underlying shares of LSXMK. Below is a chart showing LSXMK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) saw options trading volume of 15,738 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of APO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024, with 3,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,800 underlying shares of APO. Below is a chart showing APO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RDNT options, LSXMK options, or APO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
