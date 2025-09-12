Markets
MPW

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MPW, DUOL, AMRK

September 12, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), where a total volume of 94,357 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 121.9% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 9,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 924,600 underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) saw options trading volume of 21,552 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 111.8% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,500 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc (Symbol: AMRK) options are showing a volume of 3,120 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 111.5% of AMRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 279,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,000 underlying shares of AMRK. Below is a chart showing AMRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MPW options, DUOL options, or AMRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

