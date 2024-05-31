Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MGM, AAPL, MCD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), where a total of 39,157 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.1% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024 , with 9,833 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 983,300 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 614,781 contracts, representing approximately 61.5 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 60.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 106,891 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 32,263 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 98.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $257.50 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 8,237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 823,700 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $257.50 strike highlighted in orange:

