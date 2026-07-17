Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, SIRI, ALLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 42,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 63,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 15,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 36,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 124.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, SIRI options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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