Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, SIRI, ALLY

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 63,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 15,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 36,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 124.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, SIRI options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further GS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.