Markets
GS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: GS, SIRI, ALLY

July 17, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total volume of 42,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 187.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 2,601 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 63,329 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.6% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 15,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) saw options trading volume of 36,333 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 124.6% of ALLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 843,300 underlying shares of ALLY. Below is a chart showing ALLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GS options, SIRI options, or ALLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ETFs Holding GS-> GS Price Target-> Cheap Services Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GS
SIRI
ALLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.