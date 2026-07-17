Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLG, CDNS, CORZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), where a total volume of 52,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.7% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 25,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 19,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 98,773 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 25,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLG options, CDNS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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