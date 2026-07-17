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FLG

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: FLG, CDNS, CORZ

July 17, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), where a total volume of 52,776 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 99.7% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 25,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cadence Design Systems Inc (Symbol: CDNS) options are showing a volume of 19,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.7% of CDNS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CDNS. Below is a chart showing CDNS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 98,773 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 25,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLG options, CDNS options, or CORZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FLG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FLG
CDNS
CORZ

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