Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PCG, AMZN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 71,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025 , with 9,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 189,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 47,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 295,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 43,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PCG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

