Markets
DIS

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PCG, AMZN

August 08, 2025 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 71,688 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.9% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 9,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,000 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 189,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 47,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 295,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 43,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PCG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CPSH YTD Return
 Expedia Group market cap history
 ETFs Holding GEC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CPSH YTD Return-> Expedia Group market cap history-> ETFs Holding GEC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
PCG
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.