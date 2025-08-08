Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: DIS, PCG, AMZN

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) options are showing a volume of 189,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 47,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 295,668 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 29.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $225 strike call option expiring August 08, 2025, with 43,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $225 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DIS options, PCG options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
