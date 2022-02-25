Markets
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: TNET, X, NFLX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET), where a total volume of 4,025 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 402,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.9% of TNET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 480,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of TNET. Below is a chart showing TNET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 152,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26.50 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 7,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 736,900 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 79,129 contracts, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,200 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNET options, X options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

