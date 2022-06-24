Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SBUX, PENN, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 38,780 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring July 01, 2022, with 9,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 902,100 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 16,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 425,066 contracts, representing approximately 42.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 101.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 25,170 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, PENN options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.