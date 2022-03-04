Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: SAVA, MSFT, AA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 12,471 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,700 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 260,654 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 35.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $292.50 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 14,468 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $292.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) options are showing a volume of 60,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68% of AA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 4,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,700 underlying shares of AA. Below is a chart showing AA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SAVA options, MSFT options, or AA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.