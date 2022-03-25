Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: POOL, AMD, BXMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total of 3,166 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 316,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,675 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 503 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,300 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 801,606 contracts, representing approximately 80.2 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 109.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 87,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT) options are showing a volume of 11,088 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.7% of BXMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 4,557 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,700 underlying shares of BXMT. Below is a chart showing BXMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for POOL options, AMD options, or BXMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

