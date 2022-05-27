Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: OXY, URI, KOS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total of 127,036 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 29.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 8,059 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,900 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) options are showing a volume of 3,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 380,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 871,725 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kosmos Energy Ltd (Symbol: KOS) options are showing a volume of 41,644 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of KOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 40,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of KOS. Below is a chart showing KOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

