Markets
LEN

Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LEN, ENPH, PAYC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 11,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 12,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,025 contracts, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LEN options, ENPH options, or PAYC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LEN ENPH PAYC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular