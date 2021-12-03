Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: LEN, ENPH, PAYC

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), where a total of 11,579 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.9% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,800 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 12,935 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 66.2% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) saw options trading volume of 2,025 contracts, representing approximately 202,500 underlying shares or approximately 60.6% of PAYC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 334,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of PAYC. Below is a chart showing PAYC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

