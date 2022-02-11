Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: KOD, MSTR, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Kodiak Sciences Inc (Symbol: KOD), where a total of 8,323 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 832,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 137.2% of KOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 606,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of KOD. Below is a chart showing KOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) saw options trading volume of 9,438 contracts, representing approximately 943,800 underlying shares or approximately 130.3% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,100 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 1.0 million contracts, representing approximately 102.9 million underlying shares or approximately 106.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $121 strike call option expiring February 11, 2022, with 39,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $121 strike highlighted in orange:

