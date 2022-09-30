Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1580 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1580 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 234,844 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 211.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 14,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 438,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1690 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1690 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMG options, NFLX options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.