Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CMG, NFLX, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG), where a total volume of 6,577 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 657,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 254% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 258,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1580 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1580 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 234,844 contracts, representing approximately 23.5 million underlying shares or approximately 211.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 14,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 4,383 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 438,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 101.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 432,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1690 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 215 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,500 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1690 strike highlighted in orange:

