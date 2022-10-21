Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLF, MCK, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 69,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,465 contracts, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 532,139 contracts, representing approximately 53.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 47,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLF options, MCK options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

