Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: CLF, MCK, AMD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF), where a total of 69,637 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.4% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 7,613 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 761,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 4,465 contracts, representing approximately 446,500 underlying shares or approximately 57% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 783,765 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 532,139 contracts, representing approximately 53.2 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 47,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CLF options, MCK options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.