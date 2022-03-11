Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BYND, ALGN, AXGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND), where a total volume of 28,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 280,300 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) options are showing a volume of 5,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 548,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,290 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:
And Axogen Inc (Symbol: AXGN) options are showing a volume of 2,496 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 249,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.1% of AXGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 341,225 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of AXGN. Below is a chart showing AXGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BYND options, ALGN options, or AXGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
