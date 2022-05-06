Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BKNG, NFLX, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 8,098 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 809,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 182% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 444,990 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,900 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:
Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 160,055 contracts, representing approximately 16.0 million underlying shares or approximately 73.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring May 06, 2022, with 8,165 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 816,500 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 26,639 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 9,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 969,800 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, NFLX options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
