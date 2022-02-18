Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABT, GS, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 45,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 20,557 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 89,052 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ABT options, GS options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

