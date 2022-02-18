Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ABT, GS, NFLX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT), where a total of 45,722 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.3% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 813,100 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 20,557 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:
And Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 89,052 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 61.1% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 710,400 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ABT options, GS options, or NFLX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.