Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ZION, MGM, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), where a total of 19,522 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.3% of ZION's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 6,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,800 underlying shares of ZION. Below is a chart showing ZION's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) saw options trading volume of 23,704 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of MGM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 3,655 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,500 underlying shares of MGM. Below is a chart showing MGM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 280,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 28.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 10, 2023, with 25,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
