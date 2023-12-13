Notable Wednesday Option Activity: Z, MDB, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total volume of 38,440 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.7% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,300 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 20,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 62,962 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 98.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 19,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for Z options, MDB options, or GILD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.