Notable Wednesday Option Activity: Z, GM, BIGC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z), where a total of 23,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.4% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) options are showing a volume of 109,434 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 12,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And BigCommerce Holdings Inc (Symbol: BIGC) saw options trading volume of 3,865 contracts, representing approximately 386,500 underlying shares or approximately 59.4% of BIGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring April 19, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of BIGC. Below is a chart showing BIGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for Z options, GM options, or BIGC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
