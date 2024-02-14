Notable Wednesday Option Activity: YETI, ABG, VRE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI), where a total volume of 26,560 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 194.5% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 8,192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 819,200 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: ABG) options are showing a volume of 3,401 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 340,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 187% of ABG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 181,880 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,900 underlying shares of ABG. Below is a chart showing ABG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Veris Residential Inc (Symbol: VRE) options are showing a volume of 15,004 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 182.5% of VRE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 822,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VRE. Below is a chart showing VRE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for YETI options, ABG options, or VRE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

