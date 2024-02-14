Notable Wednesday Option Activity: XP, DASH, DVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), where a total of 22,421 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of XP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 10,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of XP. Below is a chart showing XP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH) options are showing a volume of 13,557 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 16, 2024, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) options are showing a volume of 32,065 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.2% of DVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring February 23, 2024, with 7,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 731,800 underlying shares of DVN. Below is a chart showing DVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

