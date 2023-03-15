Notable Wednesday Option Activity: X, CC, HAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 35,171 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.8% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 3,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 354,200 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Chemours Co (Symbol: CC) options are showing a volume of 5,681 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 568,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of CC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,300 underlying shares of CC. Below is a chart showing CC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) saw options trading volume of 35,766 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of HAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of HAL. Below is a chart showing HAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

