Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, COP, DIS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 14,726 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.4% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) saw options trading volume of 47,071 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 62.1% of COP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 13,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of COP. Below is a chart showing COP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 56,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.7% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring December 29, 2023, with 3,876 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 387,600 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
