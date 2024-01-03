Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WYNN, AAPL, BBW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 31,808 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 162.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring January 05, 2024, with 4,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 485,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 792,878 contracts, representing approximately 79.3 million underlying shares or approximately 144.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring January 05, 2024, with 56,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (Symbol: BBW) options are showing a volume of 4,042 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 404,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.3% of BBW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of BBW. Below is a chart showing BBW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

