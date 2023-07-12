Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WLK, SABR, DG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Westlake Corp (Symbol: WLK), where a total volume of 2,300 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 230,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of WLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 490,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring August 18, 2023, with 1,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,400 underlying shares of WLK. Below is a chart showing WLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 32,277 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 16,589 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.4% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 2,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
