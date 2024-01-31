Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WHR, TTWO, NUE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total of 8,675 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 867,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring February 02, 2024, with 463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,300 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 7,948 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 794,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 293,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 11,267 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, TTWO options, or NUE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.