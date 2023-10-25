Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRT, FTAI, CARR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total volume of 70,908 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.6% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 30,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) saw options trading volume of 6,915 contracts, representing approximately 691,500 underlying shares or approximately 104.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 663,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $39 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 2,254 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,400 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $39 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) options are showing a volume of 48,472 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.5% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring December 15, 2023, with 10,774 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VRT options, FTAI options, or CARR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.