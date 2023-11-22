Notable Wednesday Option Activity: URI, SNOW, ZS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 6,353 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 635,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 80.4% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 790,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring March 15, 2024, with 2,057 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,700 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 33,115 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 75.9% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 24, 2023, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 11,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 01, 2023, with 727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,700 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
