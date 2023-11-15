News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, ADBE, GME

November 15, 2023 — 05:38 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total of 88,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.1% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 6,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,200 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 30,920 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 115.1% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike put option expiring November 17, 2023, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) options are showing a volume of 35,777 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring November 17, 2023, with 4,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

