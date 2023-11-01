Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNM, PENN, MPC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unum Group (Symbol: UNM), where a total volume of 3,859 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 385,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41% of UNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 940,760 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,100 underlying shares of UNM. Below is a chart showing UNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 18,130 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring December 15, 2023, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 11,857 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring November 03, 2023, with 897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,700 underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNM options, PENN options, or MPC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
