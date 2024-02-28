News & Insights

Markets
UNH

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, DOW, GOOG

February 28, 2024 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 52,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024, with 2,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 32,563 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 162,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 10,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DOW options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Smallcap Stocks
 ELN Split History
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RLOC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNH
DOW
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.