Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, DOW, GOOG

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 32,563 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 162,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 10,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DOW options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Cheap Smallcap Stocks
ELN Split History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RLOC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.