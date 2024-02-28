Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, DOW, GOOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 52,621 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 163.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 01, 2024 , with 2,432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) saw options trading volume of 32,563 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of DOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 8,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 831,400 underlying shares of DOW. Below is a chart showing DOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 162,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 01, 2024, with 10,197 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, DOW options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.