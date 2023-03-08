Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UNH, ACGL, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total volume of 13,376 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $480 strike call option expiring March 17, 2023, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $480 strike highlighted in orange:
Arch Capital Group Ltd (Symbol: ACGL) saw options trading volume of 10,803 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of ACGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 10,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of ACGL. Below is a chart showing ACGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 21,976 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 2,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
