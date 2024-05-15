News & Insights

Markets
UBER

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, DECK, LEN

May 15, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER), where a total of 108,130 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.7% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring May 17, 2024, with 23,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 1,277 contracts, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 6,690 contracts, representing approximately 669,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UBER options, DECK options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Low Beta Stocks
 BOF shares outstanding history
 PGRE Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBER
DECK
LEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.