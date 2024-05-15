Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UBER, DECK, LEN

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 1,277 contracts, representing approximately 127,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $875 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 275 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,500 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $875 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 6,690 contracts, representing approximately 669,000 underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring May 17, 2024, with 700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,000 underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
